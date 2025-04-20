Brown: Capital for companies, unintended consequences for us

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
We live in a big, big world, so whenever something gets to be the biggest, we should pay attention. Right now, the world’s largest private equity firm, BlackRock, is trying to buy Minnesota’s second-largest public utility. For 150,000 customers, 14 municipalities and several of the state’s largest industrial works — including all the iron mines on the Mesabi Range — that could eventually mean big changes.
Last May, a group led by Global Infrastructure Partners and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board announced an agreement to purchase Allete, the parent company of Minnesota Power. GIP is a subsidiary of BlackRock, providing the heft behind the deal.
How big is BlackRock? It holds about $11.5 trillion in assets, more than the GDP of all nations on Earth except for China and the United States. If BlackRock had a navy, it could sack whole continents. It doesn’t, however, because navies don’t produce dividends.
Now, big companies buy little companies all the time. How upset should we really be? MP’s parent company Allete wants this sale. So do its employee unions. A sale like this will infuse capital into the company’s future plans.
For instance, Minnesota Power wants to meet renewable energy and reduced carbon goals. The Clay Boswell plant in the northern town of Cohasset, Minn., is one of the biggest coal-burning plants in the state. As Boswell approaches its end of service, MP announced plans to convert the plant from coal to natural gas. This would reduce carbon emissions and provide baseload generation alongside its renewables.
Plans like this cost big money. Enter BlackRock, with more bucks than an unguarded cornfield.