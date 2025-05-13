Commentaries

Counterpoint: Let’s be honest about where the budget crisis begins

It’s federal disinvestment — not state cuts — that’s at the root of our budget mess.

May 13, 2025 at 10:29PM
"The root of the problem is in Washington, where Congress has repeatedly failed to provide long-term, stable funding for the programs our communities depend on," Logan Kortgard writes. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune)

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

Roger Imdieke’s May 7 commentary “The great Minnesota funding burden — coming to a county near you” paints a dire picture of rising property taxes in Kandiyohi County (where he is a County Board member), blaming state-level “budget shifts” for pushing costs onto local governments. But as a fellow resident of Kandiyohi County, I think it’s important to be honest about where this problem really starts, and it’s not in St. Paul.

This is a federally created problem.

For years, the federal government has been backing away from its responsibilities. Programs that used to come with long-term federal funding are now getting shortchanged or dropped entirely. According to Minnesota’s own state budget office, Washington has already canceled $296 million in federal funds that Minnesota was counting on. Another $56 million is on the chopping block. That’s money for health care, nutrition assistance, veterans’ services and other basics that counties are now expected to help cover.

Imdieke claims the state is cutting support and forcing counties to make up the difference through property taxes. But what he fails to say clearly is that this cascade of costs starts at the federal level, then moves to the state, then to the counties. The County Board didn’t create this situation, and neither did the Minnesota Legislature. The root of the problem is in Washington, where Congress has repeatedly failed to provide long-term, stable funding for the programs our communities depend on.

We deserve leaders who tell the whole truth, even when it’s inconvenient. Pointing fingers solely at state lawmakers without acknowledging the broader context is misleading, and it doesn’t help us find real solutions.

Imdieke also raises alarm over future county costs tied to programs like Paid Family and Medical Leave. But let’s be clear, these aren’t wasteful handouts. They’re common-sense policies that help working families, small-town employees and folks who are just trying to make ends meet. Paid leave means a parent can stay home with a sick kid without losing their job or their paycheck. These programs are about keeping our communities strong and our workforce stable.

Of course, we should be concerned about rising costs and the impact on property owners, especially farmers, seniors and renters in rural counties like ours. But we should also be clear-eyed about why these pressures are mounting. The reality is this: Federal disinvestment created a funding gap. The state is trying to manage it. And counties, unfortunately, are left holding the bag, again.

If we want a fairer outcome, we need to advocate for stronger federal support. That means calling on Congress to step up and fund the programs it mandates, not passing the cost down the line. We need county officials who are willing to stand up to both St. Paul and Washington and demand long-term solutions that don’t rely on property taxpayers to fill in the gaps every year.

As a fellow resident of Kandiyohi County, I care deeply about the sustainability of our county services and the financial health of our community. But if we’re going to have an honest conversation about budgets, we need to start by telling the whole story. Anything less is just politics.

Logan Kortgard lives in Willmar, Minn.

Logan Kortgard

