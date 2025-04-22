Cougar killed on I-394 will become part of Minneapolis parks exhibit

A cougar that had quite the following as it roamed a Minneapolis neighborhood in 2023 until it was killed while crossing a freeway is having a homecoming of sorts Saturday.
Taxidermist Meadow Jean Kouffeld spent the better part of the past 16 months putting the 2-year-old male cougar back together at her home in Grand Rapids, Minn. She will present her work and speak during a reception from 10 a.m. to noon at Kenwood Community Center.
The center at 2101 W. Franklin Av. is not far from where the cougar was fatally struck in the early morning of Dec. 6, 2023, on Interstate 394.
“He was broken up pretty good with a lot of road rash, the skull broken and stomach ruptured,” said Kouffeld, who works as a wildlife biologist. “A cat is incredibly hard to do in taxidermy. It was one of my more challenging ones due to its size, and where it was going.”
Eventually, the animal will be part of an educational display at the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board’s Kroening Nature Center in North Mississippi Regional Park.
But first is Saturday’s unveiling.
Residents in the Lowry Hill neighborhood had watched intently and curiously for a few days in late 2023 — even posting home security videos showing the cat sauntering across driveways — rooting for a happy ending before getting the fateful news.
“A lot of people wanted a happier ending,” said Cam Winton, who lives near where the big cat had been seen and spearheaded the effort to have the animal preserved. Fundraising brought in nearly $12,000, and Winton got the blessing of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the park board to have the cat taxidermized.