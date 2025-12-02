Costco sues Trump administration over tariffs, seeks full refund

Retail giant Costco, which sells hundreds of imported items ranging from tires and golf balls to mangoes and salmon, is suing the Trump administration, seeking a full refund on the duties it has paid as a result of President Donald Trump’s global tariffs imposed this year.
Costco filed a lawsuit at the U.S. Court of International Trade on Friday, saying the administration’s tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) are unlawful. The 1977 law has historically been used to impose sanctions against other nations.
It comes as the Supreme Court is considering whether Trump has legal authority to impose tariffs on a vast range of goods from nearly all countries. In oral arguments last month, conservative justices pondered the implications of granting the president broad tariff authority, in a sign the court could strike down or limit Trump’s signature economic policy.
Costco joins dozens of other companies including motorcycle manufacturer Kawasaki and canned foods maker Bumble Beethat have filed suits seeking tariff refunds. Costco, Kawasaki and Bumble Bee all say their lawsuits are necessary because they won’t be guaranteed a refund even if the high court rules that the tariffs are unlawful.
Trump says the tariffs are justified to reduce an annual U.S. trade deficit that he declared in April amounted to a “national emergency.”
The Trump administration has already collected about $88 billion in IEEPA tariffs through September and is projected to take in $2.3 trillion over the next decade, according to the nonprofit Tax Foundation. Total duties collected by U.S. Customs and Border Protection have roughly doubled in the 2025 fiscal year from previous years, official figures through Aug. 31 show.
Costco did not say in its filing how much it has paid in tariff levies, but Gary Millerchip, Costco’s chief financial officer, said in a May earnings call that about one-third of the company’s U.S. sales were from imported goods. About two-thirds of those items were nonfood, while goods imported from China represented about 8 percent of total U.S. sales, he said.
Millerchip said Costco had increased prices on some items such as flowers imported from Central and South America, betting that customers would be willing to absorb some of the tariff levies because flowers are discretionary items.