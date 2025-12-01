Large mobile home park on edge of Twin Cities at center of affordability dispute

Maple Hill Estates, one of the largest manufactured home parks in the Twin Cities area, has been a fixture of Corcoran for decades. A local family owned and lived within the park, kept rents low and contributed to building a community center.
But now the park, which makes up a majority of the affordable housing stock in the town northwest of the Twin Cities, is stuck in limbo.
An out-of-state company purchased the community and raised lot rents, spurring a legal dispute over whether the park should still be held to an agreement that capped costs for tenants.
The conflict is another example of how one of Minnesota’s oldest forms of low-income housing has been transforming, with mobile home parks closing or being bought up by large companies and institutional investors. Tenants in some communities have organized to fight rent increases and new fees, saying they’re being pushed to their limits, and proposed a Manufactured Home Park Resident Bill of Rights, with rent caps and other safeguards, during the last legislative session.
In Corcoran, the Metropolitan Council this past summer told park owners that they were in breach of a grant agreement restricting rent increases in the community, after the new owners raised the rate. The family company that used to own the park said it offered to repay the grant — a remedy spelled out in the contract — but claims the Met Council and state have refused the money and instead demanded reduced rent for tenants.
The new owners say they were never informed of the grant agreement and cannot be bound to the contract. The park owners are now suing over the stalemate, accusing the Met Council of spreading misinformation to tenants and trying to unlawfully enforce the affordability covenants.
Meanwhile, tenants have sent the owners a dozen demand letters, and one resident has so far sued over the rent hike.
“This community has always been low-income,” said Chrissy Jensen, whose family lives at the Corcoran park, and who said she’s been experiencing hardship due to the ownership transition. But, “for many years we were the backbone of this town.”