Burcum: If Congress doesn't act, many middle class families will soon face health insurance hikes

Minnesota has done its part to keep health insurance affordable for entrepreneurs, early retirees, farm families and others. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said of congressional Republican majorities.
While federal lawmakers still have time to make a critical fix to offset steep price hikes for 2026 coverage, the window of opportunity to add a commonsense solution to the “Big Beautiful Bill” before final passage is closing swiftly. Concerned consumers should quickly contact their congressional representatives and tell them to extend the Affordable Care Act’s expanded financial assistance for the middle class before it’s too late.
This aid, which comes in the form of advance federal tax credits, acts to instantly discount monthly premium bills. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the income eligibility cap (400% of the federal poverty level) was lifted for a good reason: to keep people insured during a public health emergency. Congress then extended the expanded eligibility through 2025.
The sensible measure addressed one of the landmark health law’s shortfalls. Health insurance is increasingly expensive. Even those with middle-class incomes can struggle to buy coverage. That’s especially true for those who buy a plan on their own because they shoulder the total price of their premiums, unlike those who get coverage through their jobs, where there’s an employer contribution to offset monthly premium bills.
The early retirees, farm families and business owners mentioned above are among those helped most by the expanded aid. About 90,000 Minnesotans benefited.
But this expanded eligibility sunsets this year. Unfortunately, neither the U.S. House or Senate has included this provision in their versions of the reconciliation bill, a serious error that could potentially cause consumers to forgo coverage because it’s too expensive.