Burcum: Listen to survivors — release the Epstein files

Let us take a moment to appreciate the extraordinary courage displayed Tuesday morning as the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s malignant web of perversity and power demanded justice, aided by an unlikely bipartisan trio of political allies.
In a press conference broadcast in real time, the women showed their faces and said their names despite the considerable risks of doing so. The men who moved in deceased convicted sex offender Epstein’s circle included a prince and other members of the international elite with the resources to rain down lawsuits and other retribution. The man who sits in the White House is also mentioned in the Epstein communications released so far.
Yet one by one, the women made their way to the microphone, often bringing with them a portrait of what they looked like when they were allegedly raped and trafficked.
They were just girls then, heartbreakingly beautiful when they became prey and as one put it, “part of a sorority” none of them should have had to join. Despite the years that have passed since then with an indefensible absence of accountability, incredibly, these women still believed in their country’s ability to do the right thing.
With Congress weighing a measure that would compel the U.S. Department of Justice to release its Epstein investigation documents, one survivor summed up the situation selflessly and eloquently:
The scheduled vote is not just about justice for them. It is about our democracy and collective integrity as a nation. If a powerful elite escape the law’s reach, then we have neither. Now is the time to remedy that.