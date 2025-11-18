News & Politics

Minnesota House Republicans vote to release Epstein files

Tom Emmer, the House majority whip, said he decided to vote in favor of it to let the “facts speak for themselves.”

By Sydney Kashiwagi

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 18, 2025 at 8:27PM
Republican Rep. Tom Emmer, the House majority whip, said last week he wouldn’t push for votes either for or against the petition. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times)

Minnesota’s Republican House members joined their colleagues in overwhelmingly approving a petition to release government files on deceased sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein.

The vote on Tuesday closes the chapter on months of drama in the House over the release of the files, which Republican leadership had delayed for months. President Donald Trump shifted his stance this week and gave Republicans permission to vote for the petition, saying he would sign it if it reached his desk.

“Jeffrey Epstein’s victims have experienced untold physical and emotional damage at the hands of powerful people. It’s these women, more than anyone, who deserve to know the truth,” Republican Rep. Brad Finstad said in a statement shortly after the vote. “I applaud the work the House Oversight Committee has done to release thousands of pages of material related to this investigation already.”

Republican Rep. Tom Emmer, the House majority whip, said he decided to vote in favor of it to let the “facts speak for themselves.” Emmer said last week that he wouldn’t push for votes either for or against the petition.

“House Republicans have been consistent with our calls for transparency and accountability regarding Epstein. That is why I voted in favor of the Epstein Files Transparency Act this afternoon,” said Emmer, accusing Democrats of “using these victims as political leverage.”

Over the summer, Republican Speaker Mike Johnson shut the House down early for its August recess to head off a looming vote and delayed the swearing-in of a newly elected Democrat who gave lawmakers the last signature needed to force a vote on the files.

Unlike the rest of the state’s GOP House members, Rep. Michelle Fischbach had to reject releasing the files multiple times from her position on the House Rules Committee.

Her votes angered some in the right-wing activist base that’s dominated Republican politics in her district, including the conservative group Action 4 Liberty (A4L), which warned that the Epstein issue could be “the straw that breaks the camel’s back” for conservatives. Fischbach avoided questions on the vote Tuesday from a Minnesota Star Tribune reporter.

Though the petition has cleared the House, it could face an uncertain future in the U.S. Senate.

Ahead of the vote Tuesday, Johnson said there was “no certainty” that the bill would be taken up in the Senate. The Senate could also make amendments to the petition, he added, something the House was not able to do before the vote.

Most House Republicans have opposed the petition, arguing it is a political stunt led by Democrats, who could have released the files under former President Joe Biden.

However, Johnson conceded that despite Republicans’ opposition to the petition, most would support it because it was being “forced” on them.

“None of us want to go on record and in any way be accused of not being for maximum transparency,” he said.

All of the state’s four Democrats in the House voted in favor of the petition.

Rep. Betty McCollum said Trump has the power to make the Epstein files public right away.

“If he means what he says now, then he should direct the Department of Justice to release the files immediately,” she said in a statement.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar has said she will vote to release the files if it reaches the Senate. Sen. Tina Smith is also expected to support their release.

“I believe this transparency is owed to the American people,” Klobuchar said. “This case is about exploitation and abuse, and these victims deserve justice. Given that the president now says he wants the files released, there is absolutely no reason Senate Republicans should delay calling for the vote the day after the House votes.”

Sydney Kashiwagi

Washington Correspondent

Sydney Kashiwagi is a Washington Correspondent for the Star Tribune.

