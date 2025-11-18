Minnesota House Republicans vote to release Epstein files

Minnesota’s Republican House members joined their colleagues in overwhelmingly approving a petition to release government files on deceased sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein.
The vote on Tuesday closes the chapter on months of drama in the House over the release of the files, which Republican leadership had delayed for months. President Donald Trump shifted his stance this week and gave Republicans permission to vote for the petition, saying he would sign it if it reached his desk.
“Jeffrey Epstein’s victims have experienced untold physical and emotional damage at the hands of powerful people. It’s these women, more than anyone, who deserve to know the truth,” Republican Rep. Brad Finstad said in a statement shortly after the vote. “I applaud the work the House Oversight Committee has done to release thousands of pages of material related to this investigation already.”
Republican Rep. Tom Emmer, the House majority whip, said he decided to vote in favor of it to let the “facts speak for themselves.” Emmer said last week that he wouldn’t push for votes either for or against the petition.
“House Republicans have been consistent with our calls for transparency and accountability regarding Epstein. That is why I voted in favor of the Epstein Files Transparency Act this afternoon,” said Emmer, accusing Democrats of “using these victims as political leverage.”
Over the summer, Republican Speaker Mike Johnson shut the House down early for its August recess to head off a looming vote and delayed the swearing-in of a newly elected Democrat who gave lawmakers the last signature needed to force a vote on the files.
Unlike the rest of the state’s GOP House members, Rep. Michelle Fischbach had to reject releasing the files multiple times from her position on the House Rules Committee.
Her votes angered some in the right-wing activist base that’s dominated Republican politics in her district, including the conservative group Action 4 Liberty (A4L), which warned that the Epstein issue could be “the straw that breaks the camel’s back” for conservatives. Fischbach avoided questions on the vote Tuesday from a Minnesota Star Tribune reporter.