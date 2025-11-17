Minnesota House Republicans weigh vote on Epstein files

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives is expected to approve a measure Tuesday to release government files on deceased sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein after President Donald Trump reversed his position on the matter, though it’s unclear how Minnesota’s four GOP members will vote on the issue.
Minnesota’s Republicans in the House did not respond to requests for comment on the vote, but Trump’s shift could provide cover for some members who have faced increasing pressure from his supporters to make good on a campaign promise to release the Epstein files. At least one Minnesota Republican has already received pushback from right-wing activists in Minnesota over the files.
The vote is the culmination of months of pressure from Democrats and a growing number of Republicans to release the files. Trump said Monday from the Oval Office that he would sign off on the release of the files if it reaches his desk, a shift after months of calling the effort a “hoax.”
Before Trump’s change, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, the No. 3 Republican in the chamber, said Thursday on the “Next Up with Mark Halperin” show that he would not vote on the petition or push for votes either for or against it.
“I’m not going to vote for it, I don’t whip discharge petitions,” Emmer said.
Pressed on whether he supports the premise of the legislation, Emmer said he believed the House Oversight Committee had already “produced more documents than this discharge petition even covers.” Last week Democrats on the committee released emails in which Epstein talked about Trump.
In a 2019 email, Epstein said Trump “knew about the girls.” In another from 2011, Epstein mentioned that the president had “spent hours” at his home with one of the victims.
Republicans on the oversight committee responded by releasing 20,000 pages of documents from the Epstein estate.