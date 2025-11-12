Epstein email says Trump 'knew about the girls,' but White House says release is a Democratic smear

WASHINGTON — The sex-offending financier Jeffrey Epstein wrote in a 2019 email to a journalist that Donald Trump ''knew about the girls," according to communications released Wednesday, but the White House quickly accused Democrats of selectively leaking the emails to smear the president.
The emails made public by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee also include one that Epstein wrote in 2011 in which he said Trump had ''spent hours'' at Epstein's house with a victim of sex trafficking.
The disclosures seemed designed to raise new questions about Trump's friendship with Epstein and about any knowledge he may have had in what prosecutors call a yearslong effort by Epstein to exploit underage girls. The Republican president has consistently denied any knowledge of Epstein's alleged crimes and has said he ended their relationship years ago.
The version of the 2011 email released by the Democrats redacted the name of the victim, but Republicans on the committee later said it was Virginia Giuffre, who accused Epstein of arranging for her to have sexual encounters with a number of his rich and powerful friends.
That's notable because Giuffre, before she died earlier this year, had long insisted that Trump was not among the men who had victimized her.
In a court deposition, she said under oath that she didn't believe Trump had any knowledge of Epstein's misconduct with underage girls. And in her recently released memoir, she described meeting Trump only once, when she worked as a spa attendant at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.
Giuffre described being introduced to Trump by her father, who also worked at the club. She described Trump as friendly and said he offered to help her get babysitting jobs with parents at the club. Other members of Epstein's household staff also said in sworn depositions that, while Trump did stop by Epstein's house, they didn't see him engage in any inappropriate conduct.
White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt accused the Democrats of having ''selectively leaked emails'' to ''create a fake narrative to smear President Trump.''