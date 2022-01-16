Late in the first half Sunday, Gophers basketball faithful watched in frustration as Iowa's Filip Rebraca beat his chest and pointed to the Williams Arena court as if his team owned the place after a steal and emphatic dunk.

Rebraca, a North Dakota transfer, was playing in his first Border Battle, but he seemed to have a sense early, as fans witnessed, that this would probably not be a competitive rivalry game.

First-year coach Ben Johnson's Gophers trailed by as much as 23 points down two assistants and four players due to injuries and COVID-19 protocols Sunday, but they clawed back to make it interesting in an 81-71 loss to the Hawkeyes.

The Gophers (10-5, 1-5 Big Ten) announced before the game that players Eric Curry, Sean Sutherlin, Danny Ogele and Joey Kern were sidelined Sunday.

After trailing 63-40 with under 12 minutes left in the second half, the Gophers outscored the Hawkeyes 31-11 to pull within 74-71 after Jamison Battle's fourth three-pointer of the game with 1:29 left. Battle had 20 points and eight rebounds.

It actually seemed like the depleted Gophers might pull off the shocking upset, but Keegan Murray ended the rally with a three-pointer of his own for the Hawkeyes, who finished the game on a 7-0 run. Murray finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

The biggest missing piece was starting senior center and captain Curry, who was recovering from an ankle injury suffered earlier in the week at Michigan State.

Starting in Curry's place was senior transfer Charlie Daniels, who averaged just 1.7 points in 10.6 minutes this season and wasn't a starter at Stephen F. Austin last season.

The Hawkeyes (13-4, 3-3) by no means had a size advantage with a frontcourt of 6-9 Rebraca and 6-8 Keegan Murray, but they had the significant edge in points in the paint (34-14) and rebounds (25-15, including 10 offensive) in the first half.

Murray, the nation's leading scorer, and Rebraca combined for 24 points and 14 rebounds in the first half for a 43-27 Iowa halftime lead.

Senior E.J. Stephens had a team-high 24 points for the Gophers, who aren't sure how healthy they will be for their next game Wednesday at Penn State.

Sutherlin, who missed his second game this season, was the U's top scorer off the bench. But Johnson looked to sophomore walk-on Will Ramberg as his first player checking into the game Sunday.

Freshmen Abdoulaye Thiam and Treyton Thompson gave the Gophers seven scholarship players available Sunday, which helped them be eligible to play under the Big Ten's new forfeit and postponement rules during the pandemic.

Daniels opened the second half tying his season-high with his second field goal of the game, but Murray's uncontested layup a few minutes later widened the margin to 51-31.

With the game threatening to reach insurmountable territory, Johnson didn't have much more up his sleeve but play rarely-used 7-footer Thompson, a Glenwood, Minn., native.

After being the only available player not to see the floor in the first half, Thompson scored his first career field goal on a three-point play with 9:25 to play. Fellow Minnesotan Jamison Battle nailed three three-pointers and Thompson scored again to cut it to 72-65 with 3:52 remaining in the game.

Gophers fans rewarded the effort against tough odds with resounding cheers after the Hawkeyes had to get their bearings with a timeout.

The Gophers shot 57% in the second half, including 5-for-9 from three-point range. They also managed to win the rebounding battle 16-15 against Iowa.