Columbia Heights boys' basketball coach Willie Braziel chats with Star Tribune preps reporter David La Vaque about the undefeated Hylanders, recently beating "The Machine" DeLaSalle and anticipating a showdown with another private-school power, Totino-Grace, in the section playoffs.

Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Tap here for the Talking Preps podcast library