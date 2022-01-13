Columbia Heights boys' basketball coach Willie Braziel chats with Star Tribune preps reporter David La Vaque about the undefeated Hylanders, recently beating "The Machine" DeLaSalle and anticipating a showdown with another private-school power, Totino-Grace, in the section playoffs.
Listen and subscribe to Talking Preps: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts
