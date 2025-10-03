Clinic on wheels brings acupuncture, pain relief to opioid overdose hot spots

Fulcrum Health is bringing a clinic on wheels to hot spots for opioid overdose activity in the Twin Cities and offering chiropractic care and other pain relief alternatives to addictive prescription drugs.
Starting Monday, patients can seek free care by appointment or walk-up visits to the mobile clinic, which is debuting at Zion Lutheran Church in Anoka and will spend the next year in Anoka County. Data analysis found elevated rates in the county of both opioid and chronic musculoskeletal disorders.
The type of treatment will vary by day and the provider staffing the mobile clinic, but will include acupuncture, massage and physical therapy, said Vivi-Ann Fischer, chief clinical officer for Fulcrum, which maintains a network of physical medicine providers in Minnesota. The goal is to reverse a backward trend in health care of trying painkillers first and physical medicine alternatives second, if at all, she said.
Physical medicine services are considered “first-line therapies to manage pain” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and others, she said. “And their guidelines note physicians should consider opioids as the last option for treatment, and only in patients that have failed other therapies.”
The $318,000 in funding for the clinic, called Care Connections, is coming from the Minnesota Department of Human Services and will last three years.
UCare, a Minneapolis-based health insurance company, supported the clinic by using claims data to identify areas where patients suffer high rates of neck and back pain as well as chronic headaches. The clinic as a result will spend its first year in Anoka County before moving to Hennepin and Ramsey counties.
“These counties also correspond to higher volumes of non-fatal opioid overdose, and deaths,” Fischer said.
Minnesota is funding the mobile clinic at the same time as it cuts coverage of one type of physical medicine, chiropractic care, from its Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare health plans for poor and disabled residents. Gov. Tim Walz proposed the cut, which was approved by the Legislature and will take effect Jan. 1, to save up to $6 million per year and reduce the state’s budget deficit.