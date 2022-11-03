Coach Cheryl Reeve signed a multi-year contract extension to lead the Lynx, and got a promotion from general manager to president of basketball operations Thursday.

Terms of the deal were not announced.

"I appreciate the confidence that [Lynx owners] Glen and Becky Taylor have shown in me through the years and am excited to have the opportunity to continue to lead the Lynx organization into the future,'' Reeve said in a release.

A 3 p.m. video news conference has been scheduled.

The 2019 WNBA executive of the year, Reeve has won 281 regular season games in 13 seasons. She is one of just two coaches to win more than 65% of their games (Van Chancellor, of the Houston Comets, is the other).

She has coached the Lynx to four WNBA titles.

Also the coach of Team USA women's national team in 2021, she recently led that team to a gold medal in the World Cup in Australia and will serve as head coach in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Said Glen Taylor: "Cheryl's impactful leadership on and off the court has guided the Lynx for more than a decade, and I'm thrilled she is ... taking on new responsibilities as president of basketball operations.''

Reeve's top job with the Lynx this season will be getting the team back in the WNBA playoffs after not qualifying in 2022, breaking an 11-year streak. The Lynx will be one of four teams — Indiana, Atlanta and Washington are the others — who will take part in the WNBA draft lottery Nov. 11.

The Lynx have the fourth-best chance to win the top pick, with 104 chances out of 1,000.