3 Twin Cities restaurant meals for $10 or under

This humble spot across from Hunt and Gather feels like you’ve stepped into a Mexican taqueria. The Fulton neighborhood eatery with giant murals serves authentic casual Mexican fare, including $4 tacos. On Tuesdays, tacos are on special for $2.50 so you could easily order plenty more while sticking to a $10 budget. Choose from a dozen vegetarian and meat fillings to pile onto a double layer of corn tortillas. Highly recommended are the wonderfully seasoned carne asada steak and al pastor; to make it at home and get the same intensity of flavors would take time and sacrifice. And with these prices, why bother?