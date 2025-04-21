3 Twin Cities restaurant meals for $10 or under

Food prices have soared, and wrapping up taxes is barely in the rearview mirror. At a time when we might be looking for ways to save money, discovering a great restaurant bargain can’t be beat.
We’re crushing on these satisfying meals that go easy on the wallet. Some might take a bit of planning, depending on the time or day of the week these cheap eats are offered, but all are worthwhile in our book.
Sarna’s Classic Grill
A shout-out and thank-you to the reader who recommended that we seek out the steak special at this Columbia Heights hangout with a large wraparound bar and cushy booth seats. On Mondays from 2 to 5 p.m. for dine-in only, a $10 Manhattan sirloin with a steamed vegetable medley and choice of mashed or baked potato was a generous helping of comfort. Also on Mondays, drink specials include $5 martinis and $4 beers to sweeten the deal.
It’s worth noting that this is not for the elite steakhouse diner, but nevertheless it is a satisfyingly budget-friendly, homestyle meal. In other words, it’s meant to meet diners somewhere in the middle — just like the prices. Maybe next time, we’ll head here during the same time frame on a Tuesday, when $10 pasta specials are the cheap eat of the day. We’ll have to remember to get there early because, judging from our recent visit, seats fill fast.
3939 University Av. NE., Columbia Heights, sarnasclassicgrillmn.com
Taqueria El Patron
This humble spot across from Hunt and Gather feels like you’ve stepped into a Mexican taqueria. The Fulton neighborhood eatery with giant murals serves authentic casual Mexican fare, including $4 tacos. On Tuesdays, tacos are on special for $2.50 so you could easily order plenty more while sticking to a $10 budget. Choose from a dozen vegetarian and meat fillings to pile onto a double layer of corn tortillas. Highly recommended are the wonderfully seasoned carne asada steak and al pastor; to make it at home and get the same intensity of flavors would take time and sacrifice. And with these prices, why bother?
4953 Xerxes Av. S., Mpls., bit.ly/TaqueriaPatronMpls
Kitchen and Rail
Happy hour is every day (Mon.-Thu. 4-6 p.m., Fri. 4-5:30 p.m. and Sat.-Sun. 2-4 p.m.) at this south suburban spot. The best bargains are off the $5 happy hour menu, which includes mini salads and sliders. What’s more is that the two slider specials offered, a cheeseburger or pulled pork, don’t phone it in. Rather, they come with cheffed-up touches and are wonderfully executed, meaning you don’t have to compromise to get a great deal.