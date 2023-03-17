Lifecore Biomedical Inc., a Chaska maker of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products, is exploring strategic alternatives after warning of "substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern."

Options include the sale of the company and further debt or equity financing, the company said in a late Thursday announcement.

The company faces declining revenue. In a statement, Lifecore CEO James Hall said Lifecore faces declining revenue and "near-term challenges ... with its current capital structure."

Five months ago, its California-based owner Landec Corp. took Lifecore public, renamed it and relocated to Minnesota, where the company has a long history.

Lifecore said that it would start the strategic review process after trying to obtain forbearance agreements — temporary postponement of loan payments — from its lenders.

The company on Thursday also reported second quarter fiscal 2023 results, which showed a net loss of $12.4 million on revenue of $38.8 million. In the same period of fiscal 2022, the company made $4.2 million on revenue of $43.5 million.

Those overall results include sales from Landec's Curation Foods business, which Lifecore is in the process of divesting. The core Lifecore operations saw a second quarter revenue drop of 13%.

Lifecore retained Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC as its financial adviser for evaluating options. In a statement, the company said that it had not set a timetable for completing its strategic review process and would have no further comment.

Lifecore's stock closed at $5.11 per share on Thursday. It is down 21.1% year to date.

Lifecore began in 1965 as Diagnostic Inc. and had previously been a Minnesota-based, publicly traded company. In 2008, a private equity group bought the company, and Landec acquired it in 2010.