Consider charitable giving or volunteering this holiday season

“Spending our precious currency — time — in ways that are meaningful and fulfilling is what makes us feel wealthy,” write Richard Leider and David Shapiro in “Who Do You Want To Be When You Grow Old?: The Path of Purposeful Aging.” “Being able to give of ourselves to others — family, friends, strangers in need — is what makes time meaningful. The more of ourselves that we give away — the more generous our actions — the richer we become.”