Charges: Minnesota teacher sent nude photos to boys at high school; resource officer covered for her

A Northfield teacher sent nude photos of herself to numerous high school boys, but the school’s resource officer chose to cover up for her and began a romantic relationship with her, according to charges against both of them.
Katie A. Hanson, 37, of Lonsdale, Minn., was charged Thursday in Rice County District Court with two felony counts of sending electronic messages with sexual content to a child in connection with the photos shared over several months’ time early in 2024.
Gabriel D. Crombie, 33, of Faribault, Minn., was charged with one felony count of aiding an offender to avoid arrest and a gross misdemeanor count of failing to perform his duties as a police officer.
Hanson and Crombie were both charged by summons and are due in court on July 23. Court records do not list attorneys for either of them. The Minnesota Star Tribune has left messages with both seeking responses to the charges.
Hanson was a special education teacher at the middle school when she resigned from the school district in December 2024, about the time district officials were alerted to the allegations.
Crombie is no longer with the Northfield Police Department, and state records list his peace officer license as inactive.
School district Superintendent Matt Hillmann said in a message to students’ families and staff that “the behavior described in the criminal charges is appalling and completely unacceptable. ... I recognize that circumstances like these can cause anger and diminish trust. I share your anger.”
Police Chief Jeff Schroepfer released a statement that read, “We expect every officer to act with integrity and to protect our students without exception. ... This is a deeply troubling incident that affects not only the victims and their families but also the entire community.”