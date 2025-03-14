Charges: 5 children hurt, one critically, when mother high on meth caused crash north of Twin Cities

Five children under 10 years old were injured, one critically, when a mother high on methamphetamine caused a head-on collision on Friday on a two-lane road north of the Twin Cities, according to charges.
The child most seriously injured, a 4-year-old boy, “sustained a significant brain injury and remains on life support” at Gillette Children’s Hospital in St. Paul, the charges against his mother read.
Ashlee Rose Klapperick, 36, of Mora, Minn., was charged Tuesday in Chisago County District Court with six counts of criminal vehicular operation in connection with the collision on Rush Lake Trail northwest of Rush City near the intersection with Belle Isle Drive.
Klapperick was taken by emergency medical responders to Regions Hospital for treatment of her injuries and then booked into jail Tuesday night ahead of a court appearance Wednesday. Court records do not list an attorney for her.
Another of Klapperick’s children in her car, a 3-year-old, survived the crash, as did three children in the other vehicle, ages 9, 4 and 3.
Minnesota court records show that Klapperick has been convicted twice for driving after her license was suspended or revoked, and once for not having vehicle insurance. She had a valid license at the time of the collision, according to the State Department of Public Safety.
Klapperick also was convicted last week in Anoka County District Court for driving the same car with tires so worn that she lost control on Hwy. 65 in Blaine and nearly hit other vehicles on Feb. 6. Tuesday’s charges did not mention whether Klapperick had gotten new tires since that offense.
According to the complaint: