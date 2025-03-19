Tests show Minnesotans are driving high. Authorities want devices to stop them.

Law enforcement officers across Minnesota have long had tools to administer roadside tests to determine if drivers have been drinking alcohol.
Now they’re hoping to get devices that will allow them to collect a saliva sample at the scene to test for motorists driving while high on drugs.
The state’s Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) in February turned in a report to the Legislature summarizing its findings of a year-long pilot in which drug recognition experts tested two devices for accuracy in detecting six classes of drugs and chemicals that can impair drivers.
Results underscored the need for the tools, said Jake Cree, drug recognition evaluator with the Blaine Police Department. More than 87% of drivers screened using the devices tested positive for drug use, with cannabinoids, methamphetamines and amphetamines most common.
Drivers were under the influence of more than one drug in 62% of the screenings, while 90% of drivers under the influence of alcohol tested positive for one or more drugs, OTS said.
OTS is now asking lawmakers to approve their use and allocate money to cover the $5,000 per unit cost and $25 per test to place them in the hands of every police officer in the state.
“If we can save one life by deploying these things, it is absolutely worth every penny we can invest in it,” said Mike Hanson, OTS' director. “We are excited what these instruments can do to keep you and your family safe on the road. The technology works.”
During the year-long pilot, motorists stopped for suspicion of driving impaired were asked to voluntarily provide oral fluids through a mouth swab. The results were not allowed to be used in any criminal proceedings or impact driving privileges.