Tests show Minnesotans are driving high. Authorities want devices to stop them.

Drug recognition experts tested two devices during 2024 pilot and found them to be accurate, the Department of Public Safety said.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 19, 2025 at 3:43PM
A state trooper makes a DWI arrest. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Law enforcement officers across Minnesota have long had tools to administer roadside tests to determine if drivers have been drinking alcohol.

Now they’re hoping to get devices that will allow them to collect a saliva sample at the scene to test for motorists driving while high on drugs.

The state’s Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) in February turned in a report to the Legislature summarizing its findings of a year-long pilot in which drug recognition experts tested two devices for accuracy in detecting six classes of drugs and chemicals that can impair drivers.

Results underscored the need for the tools, said Jake Cree, drug recognition evaluator with the Blaine Police Department. More than 87% of drivers screened using the devices tested positive for drug use, with cannabinoids, methamphetamines and amphetamines most common.

Drivers were under the influence of more than one drug in 62% of the screenings, while 90% of drivers under the influence of alcohol tested positive for one or more drugs, OTS said.

OTS is now asking lawmakers to approve their use and allocate money to cover the $5,000 per unit cost and $25 per test to place them in the hands of every police officer in the state.

“If we can save one life by deploying these things, it is absolutely worth every penny we can invest in it,” said Mike Hanson, OTS' director. “We are excited what these instruments can do to keep you and your family safe on the road. The technology works.”

During the year-long pilot, motorists stopped for suspicion of driving impaired were asked to voluntarily provide oral fluids through a mouth swab. The results were not allowed to be used in any criminal proceedings or impact driving privileges.

The handheld screening devices are not too dissimilar from those used to administer preliminary breath tests (PBTs) to detect drunk driving.

“In the state of Minnesota, we have a very serious problem with impaired driving, both with alcohol and in controlled substances,” Cree said during a news conference at Department of Public Safety headquarters Tuesday. “A lot of people don’t realize that euphoric high... after that 10-20 minute high has subsided and you are no longer feeling the effect of those drugs, but your body is still undergoing a lot of effects from that.”

Those effects could include difficulty in focusing eyes on one point, attention lapses and misperception of time, all of which can be hazardous while driving, he said.

Col. Christina Bogojevic, chief of the Minnesota State Patrol, said impaired driving in Minnesota is not improving. Drug-influenced driving accounted for 8,069 driving while impaired incidents from 2013-2017 compared with 15,810 from 2018-2022, OTS data showed.

Moreover, cannabis, which is the third most commonly used substance in the United States behind nicotine and alcohol, is legal in 38 states, either recreationally or for medical purposes. That includes Minnesota.

Recent research from AAA’s Foundation for Traffic Safety found 57% of those who use cannabis drive daily. Nearly 85% of pot users said they drive the same day they consumed it, with 53% saying they consumed it an hour or less before driving.

Perhaps most alarming, Bogojevic said, is 81% or respondents believed marijuana had no effect on their driving or made them drive better.

“These perceptions and habits need to change,” she said. “If you feel different, you drive different. Our troopers see every day how the choice to drive impaired can end in so many ways.”

OTS was authorized to run the pilot as part of the 2023 Cannabis Legalization Act. The law approved OTS to design, plan and implement and study using oral fluid roadside instruments. The pilot cost about $900,000.

OTS in its report to the Legislature said the drug detecting technology confirmed that a multiple-substance impaired driving crisis is occurring on Minnesota roads. And in nearly every case, results matched those from laboratory test results.

“The pilot makes clear that we must adequately equip our law enforcement officers with every tool possible to assist them in removing dangerous drivers from our roadways,” the report said.

The report recommended lawmakers approve use of both units tested during the pilot.

“These devices will be helpful for law enforcement to make streets safer for all us us to enjoy,” Cree said.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

