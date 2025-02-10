A Crystal man is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide after he allegedly crashed his car while driving more than 100 miles per hour and killed a passenger before fleeing the scene.
Charges: 21-year-old driving 106 mph in Minneapolis fled scene after crash killed passenger
Ke’Juan Myantheny Gray-Pierce is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular manslaughter
Ke’Juan Myantheny Gray-Pierce, 21, was charged last week in Hennepin County District Court for the death of DeMarion Deshaun Wade, a 19-year-old from Minneapolis. A warrant was issued for Gray-Pierce’s arrest and his whereabouts are unknown.
According to the charges:
Minneapolis police officers were called to the intersection of Lowry and Girard Avenues N., and found a Ford Taurus rolled onto its roof. Wade was lying outside the car badly injured, he was taken to a hospital where he died.
Gray-Pierce’s brother was riding in the car and police found him on the scene. He said that Gray-Pierce had been driving “extremely fast” before the crash. Surveillance video showed the Taurus running multiple stoplights down Lowry Avenue before losing control, hitting a tree, light pole and concrete box and flipping.
Investigators pulled data from the car which showed it travelling at 106 mph before the crash. The speed limit on Lowry Avenue is 30 mph.
Surveillance video from a gas station showed the Taurus at a pump before the accident. When the occupants get into the car after pumping gas, Gray-Pierce was behind the wheel.
An online obituary for Wade noted that he was called “Booda” and was a loving son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend whose “warm personality, infectious smile and big heart made him an instant favorite among all who knew him.”
Charges: 21-year-old driving 106 mph in Minneapolis fled scene after crash killed passenger
Ke’Juan Myantheny Gray-Pierce is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular manslaughter