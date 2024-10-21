Minneapolis

Police: Driver crashes car in Minneapolis, leaves his injured brother and second passenger who dies

Police on Monday identified the man who died as 19-year-old DeMarion Deshaun Wade, of Minneapolis.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 21, 2024 at 5:50PM
A driver crashed his car in north Minneapolis, leaving behind his injured brother and a second passenger, identified by police on Monday as 19-year-old DeMarion Deshaun Wade of Minneapolis, who died. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A driver crashed his car in north Minneapolis and left behind his injured brother and a second passenger who died, officials said Monday.

The crash involving the car and an unoccupied parked vehicle occurred about 3:50 a.m. Friday near Lowry and Girard avenues N., police said.

“The driver fled the scene before officers arrived” and has yet to be found, read a police statement.

While the identity of the surviving passenger has yet to be released, a police report said he was the brother of the driver who ran from the scene.

According to police:

The car was heading west on Lowry when it struck the parked vehicle. Several other vehicles were damaged by debris.

Officers arrived and saw a white Ford Taurus flipped over and Wade on the ground with critical injuries who died at the scene.

The driver’s brother was taken by emergency medical personnel to a nearby hospital and was expected to survive what police described as minor injuries.

