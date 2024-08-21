Experts anticipate updated COVID vaccines in September

“The goal of this vaccine is to keep people out of the hospital, out of the intensive care unit, and out of the morgue,” said Offit, who is director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “Because antibody responses are relatively short-lived, four to six months, it’s possible you’re going to get COVID again. Most people you know have probably had COVID more than once, but they’re still alive because of vaccines and immunological memory.”