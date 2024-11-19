The owners of the CC Club in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood say they are open to selling the famous dive bar in the near future after running it for more than a decade.
Iconic Minneapolis dive bar CC Club could soon be up for sale
Co-owner Randy Segal said he is thinking about retiring.
Randy Segal, one of the co-owners of the bar, said there have been no formal plans to sell the bar yet. But with both Segal and his co-owner Steve Shapiro recently turning 75 in March, he says he is contemplating retirement.
“With all the stress of running businesses, you get older, and reality hits,” Segal said on Monday.
The dive bar was first opened in 1933 at the intersection of Lyndale Avenue and 26th Street. It developed a legendary status in the city as a place for hipsters and musicians. The bar has seen a lot of music style evolution from rock-and-roll to today’s punk-focused music scene.
Notably, a few songs by the Minneapolis rock band The Replacements were inspired by their time at the CC Club, including the track, “Here Comes a Regular.”
Earlier this year, Segal had mentioned to others that he would look to retire and sell the business to when he turned 75, which happened in March. While there have been no advertisements or formal talks about selling, Segal said he would consider offers.
“It’s the kind of thing where if something came along and it was the right deal, I suppose I’d listen to it,” Segal said.
First opportunity, however, would go to the bar’s workers if they wished to collectively buy the bar, the owner noted. Still, Segal said he wants whoever eventually takes over the club to have knowledge of bars, business and being a manager.
Segal became a co-owner a little over a decade ago, after French Meadow Cafe co-owner Lynn Gordon sold her stake in the CC Club. Gordon said in a phone call that she too was open to selling her cafe next door to someone who would continue to run the restaurant and put emphasis on selling organic food and vegan options.
Given the significant road construction that is planned for that area of Lyndale Avenue in the future, some Twin Cities residents have wondered if it could be a factor for local businesses to shut down. But both Gordon and Segal said that road construction is not on their minds.
“None of that really enters our mind,” Segal said. “Everybody, or at least a lot of people, walk here on foot.”
Co-owner Randy Segal said he is thinking about retiring.