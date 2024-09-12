DULUTH — A Duluth family’s cat has miraculously been rescued from a sewer after being missing two months.
Cat gets rescued from sewer by Duluth family
Clifton Nesseth cat Drifter had been missing for two months before being found by the family Sept. 10.
By Leo Pomerenke
Clifton Nesseth’s cat, Drifter, went missing July 18, the same day construction workers sealed a sewer hole on their street, according to Nesseth. Drifter turned up again on Tuesday.
“He’s an avid outdoorsman,” Nesseth said. “He usually comes back by dinner time, so that’s when we knew something was wrong”
There were no signs of Drifter until around 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday when Nesseth’s stepdaughter, April Dressel, 12, came rushing into the family’s home.
“She said two neighborhood kids heard meowing below the sidewalk,” Nesseth said.
Sure enough, there was meowing right outside the family’s home by a storm drain. Nesseth cut a hole in the fabric covering the storm drain, where the meowing was coming from, and he noticed a tabby cat’s paw.
“We didn’t know it was Drifter until we saw his paw,” Nesseth said.
Nesseth, with the help of his wife Ashley Comstock, pulled Drifter out of the sewer. “We still can’t believe it,” he said.
Nesseth presumes Drifter survived on mice and sewer water before being rescued. Drifter was 15 pounds before going missing, and weighed 6.5 pounds after rescue.
Nevertheless, the family’s vet says Drifter will be okay, although he’s certainly happy to see food again.
“He’s a foodie, if a cat ever was,” Nesseth said with a laugh. “We’re trying to give him fluids and he wants to eat the syringe.”
Drifter, around 4 yearsold, was adopted after the family found him while on vacation in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. Nesseth says he was given his name based on how the family found him, and his independent personality.
Leo Pomerenke is a University of Minnesota student on assignment with the Star Tribune.
