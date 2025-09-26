Sports

Reusse: Cancer battle can’t stop Carleton College quarterback

On the same day Jack Curtis was named the MIAC’s Offensive Player of the Week, he was at the Mayo Clinic receiving his biweekly treatment for late Stage 2, unfavorable Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Columnist Icon

By Patrick Reusse

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 26, 2025 at 7:00PM
Two days after Carleton QB Jack Curtis (back middle, holding plaque) threw six touchdowns in a 51-0 drubbing of Macalester, he was at the Mayo Clinic receiving his biweekly chemo treatment in his battle against late Stage 2, unfavorable Hodgkin’s lymphoma. (Nathan Klok/Carleton Athletics)

NORTHFIELD — Ardrey Kell High School opened in the booming Ballantyne area south of Charlotte, N.C. in 2006, and now is among the state’s largest high schools with nearly 4,000 students. The Knights play stout football opposition and Jack Curtis was the starting quarterback for two seasons.

Both of those were played in 2021 — an eight-game spring season because of pandemic restrictions the previous fall, and then a full season with playoffs included in the fall.

The 6-4 Curtis earned his reputation for toughness in the spring, when the 5-1 Knights were playing unbeaten Providence. Curtis had suffered a knee sprain in the previous game. The team’s training staff fitted him with a brace and he went into the Providence game with limited mobility.

No matter. Curtis threw for 327 yards and the Knights won a 41-10 blowout.

In a call on Thursday, Ardrey Kell coach Greg Jachym said: “He’s a super tough kid and never wanted to come out of a game. When I saw him a couple of weeks ago, I said, ‘Jack, there’s no doubt you’re going to beat this, too.’”

Which in Curtis’ senior season at Carleton College, and the third as the starting quarterback, has him facing a bit more of an obstacle than a sprained knee:

There’s that port in his chest where he takes chemo to defeat late Stage 2, unfavorable Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which he was diagnosed with in June when he was back home in Charlotte. The pain struck him so badly one day that he was lying on the floor in agony.

What had started several weeks earlier with Curtis feeling some knots near his collarbone now had him feeling like he was having a heart attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Except it was on the wrong side,” Curtis said Wednesday, in a meeting room underneath Carleton’s historic Laird Stadium.

Jack’s mother, Amy, works in the medical field. She took him after that episode to a Novant Health facility in Charlotte and the diagnosis was made.

It was suggested to Curtis in our conversation that the term “unfavorable” had to be somewhat disconcerting.

Related Coverage

“Unfavorable … that just means it was spread throughout my chest cavity," he said. “And starting to surround my heart.”

Just?

“Within two weeks, I was both diagnosed and starting treatment,” he said. ”The first two cycles were the most difficult. I was bed-ridden during those cycles, but Novant was great with me.

“They took a PET scan after my second cycle in North Carolina and they couldn’t find any active lymphoma cells. I’m in the 99-percentile to beat this, but the doctors can’t say 100 percent.”

Which brought up this question from Curtis to the lead doctor: Could he play football? Can that make it worse?

“The doctor told me, ‘You’re not going to induce more cancer because you’re playing football, but it’s going to be very hard for you,’” Curtis said.

If you’re a Carleton football player, you can handle hard — starting with getting into school with those beyond-rigorous academic standards that considerably limit the talent pool.

Watching practice Wednesday, it didn’t appear a quarterback would be receiving protection from an abundance of beastly-sized Knights linemen.

There was also this: head coach Tom Journell had gone a bit wacky with his 2025 scheduling — opening the season Sept. 6 at Wisconsin-Whitewater, and it doesn’t get much harder than that annually in Division III football.

Final: Whitewater 45, Carleton 14.

“I got back here a couple of weeks after the start of fall practice,” Curtis said. “I hadn’t done any throwing in North Carolina. I had a big gash under my throwing arm from the biopsy. They took an egg-sized piece of tumor out a mango-sized tumor.

“And they placed the port in my chest. It’s there, with a lot of gauze over it when I’m playing football.

“No practice, no film; I was a little behind. I had to come out of the Whitewater game, but it was unrelated to the cancer. I got hit and my head snapped back.

“Other than that, it’s only the week that I get chemo that there’s an effect.”

Carleton had a week off before opening MIAC play against Macalester, which has hit the skids again on the gridiron. It was a chemo-free week for Curtis. He threw six touchdown passes and came out after three quarters in the 51-0 rout of the Scots.

He was named the MIAC’s Offensive Player of the Week.

Then came Monday: Curtis was at the Mayo Clinic for his biweekly chemo treatment through that portal in his chest. “It is very fortunate for my family and me to have Mayo so close to Northfield,” he said. “They are world-class, as everyone knows.”

Journell made the drive with Curtis for the Monday treatment recently. “Like so many of our students, Jack is brilliant,” Journell said. “He’s a physics major and wants that to lead to the aerospace industry. He has huge goals, and I would never bet against him.

“Jack is the most-organized, detailed person I’ve ever met. And I’ve met a lot of those people in eight years at Carleton.”

Since this was a Monday chemo week, and he also has to get a shot at Mayo the next day, Curtis still was watching practice on Wednesday. But you won’t keep him out of Saturday’s game at Laird Stadium.

St. Olaf will be making the 1.6-mile commute for Northfield’s annual battle for The Goat.

“We beat them late two years ago,” Curtis said. “Then, I couldn’t make the play at the end and they beat us last year. The games we’ve had with them … this year it means everything to our senior class to beat the Oles."

One more note here: The senior quarterback on a very competitive Ardrey Kell High team in Charlotte this season is Jared Curtis, Jack’s kid brother.

“He’s not quite as big as his brother, but he’s big enough and throws well,” Journell said. “And smart, too, of course. We’d love to have Jared up here and create a family tree for quarterbacks.

“But Jared’s not having it. He says he’s not playing football in the North.”

about the writer

about the writer

Patrick Reusse

Columnist

Patrick Reusse is a sports columnist who writes three columns per week.

See Moreicon

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Souhan: Vikings finally spending time with Aaron Rodgers

Staff headshot
Jim Souhan
card image

After mulling over whether to bring Rodgers into the fold, Kevin O’Connell elected to go with J.J. McCarthy. Now he faces Rodgers on Sunday with journeyman Carson Wentz under center.

Girls Volleyball

Streaming Tuesday: Chanhassen vs. Waconia volleyball match featuring top sophomores

card image

Sports

Reusse: Cancer battle can’t stop Carleton College quarterback

Staff headshot
Patrick Reusse
card image