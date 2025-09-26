NORTHFIELD — Ardrey Kell High School opened in the booming Ballantyne area south of Charlotte, N.C. in 2006, and now is among the state’s largest high schools with nearly 4,000 students. The Knights play stout football opposition and Jack Curtis was the starting quarterback for two seasons.
Both of those were played in 2021 — an eight-game spring season because of pandemic restrictions the previous fall, and then a full season with playoffs included in the fall.
The 6-4 Curtis earned his reputation for toughness in the spring, when the 5-1 Knights were playing unbeaten Providence. Curtis had suffered a knee sprain in the previous game. The team’s training staff fitted him with a brace and he went into the Providence game with limited mobility.
No matter. Curtis threw for 327 yards and the Knights won a 41-10 blowout.
In a call on Thursday, Ardrey Kell coach Greg Jachym said: “He’s a super tough kid and never wanted to come out of a game. When I saw him a couple of weeks ago, I said, ‘Jack, there’s no doubt you’re going to beat this, too.’”
Which in Curtis’ senior season at Carleton College, and the third as the starting quarterback, has him facing a bit more of an obstacle than a sprained knee:
There’s that port in his chest where he takes chemo to defeat late Stage 2, unfavorable Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which he was diagnosed with in June when he was back home in Charlotte. The pain struck him so badly one day that he was lying on the floor in agony.
What had started several weeks earlier with Curtis feeling some knots near his collarbone now had him feeling like he was having a heart attack.