Most interesting kicker in Minnesota? Or most interesting kicker ever?

ALEXANDRIA, MINN. - Daniel Jackson might kick a last-second, game-winning field goal at some point in his college career, and if that happens, Gophers fans should thank Jackson’s own inquisitive nature for that blissful moment.
That, and Blair Walsh’s toughest moment as a pro.
Jackson’s journey to Big Ten placekicker began in a fit of anger and disappointment after Walsh missed a 27-yard field goal with 26 seconds left in the Vikings’ playoff loss to Seattle in 2016.
Jackson, who was 9 years old, stormed out of the room in tears. Rather than sulk, he did what he always has done: He used his mind to understand the situation.
He went into the field at his family’s farm and measured off 27 yards. Then he attempted to kick his own 27-yard field goal.
“I couldn’t get the ball off the ground,” he said.
He wrote Walsh a letter of support. Walsh sent him a package in return that included a letter, kicking gear, football and autographed card.
“That’s how I started kicking,” Jackson said.