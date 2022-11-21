Cargill Inc. has named a new CEO.

Brian Sikes, currently the company's chief operating officer, will take the helm on Jan. 1, the agribusiness announced Monday morning. He will be Cargill's tenth chief executive in its 157-year history.

Dave MacLennan, 63, has held the post for the past decade. He will become executive chair of the board to ensure a smooth transition.

"As Cargill continues to navigate dynamic global markets, both operational excellence and a clearly articulated vision driven by purpose and values will define the company's success, and there is no better person than Brian to lead Cargill," MacLennan said in a statement.

Two years ago, Sikes appeared positioned to ascend to the top post when he was named chief operating officer, a role that Cargill often only fills to groom its next CEO.

"He's a person of action and results, with a relentless passion for serving our customers and our people," said MacLennan, who has spent 31 years at Minnetonka-based Cargill, the world's largest grain trader.

Cargill CEO David MacLennan at the company’s headquarters in Minnetonka on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. MacLennan will become executive chair of the board on Jan. 1, the same day Brian Sikes becomes Cargill’s new CEO.

Before his elevation to COO in early 2021, Sikes led Cargill's protein and salt businesses. He joined the company in 1991, the same year as MacLennan.

During MacLennan's tenure, Cargill made some of its largest acquisitions in the company's history, including Sanderson and Wayne Farms (chicken), Croda (bioindustrial), EWOS (salmon feed) and Diamond V (animal nutrition). Cargill, under his leadership, has expanded expertise in alternative proteins like cultured meat and pea protein.

"I am honored to succeed Dave as Cargill's president and CEO," Sikes said in a statement. "Under his visionary leadership, Cargill has a solid foundation, business model and culture that positions us for long-term success. Our 160,000 employees across Cargill are the best in the industry. Together, we will grow with customers, strengthen our core and thoughtfully target new markets to ensure we are a reliable, sustainable partner for our customers — today and in the future."

Cargill, with more than $165 billion in revenue last year, is America's largest privately held company. The firm's portfolio is wide-ranging and vast — from soy to cocoa, beef to poultry, road salts to global shipping.