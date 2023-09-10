CANTERBURY PARK SATURDAY'S RESULTS

1 5 furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year olds. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $16,000.

7 • Island Bender (Roman) 11.60 6.40 3.00

3 • Sassy Mama (Murray) 5.40 2.80

6 • Charley Paints (Santos) 2.20

Time: 1:00.02. Scratched: Real Awesome. Exacta: 7-3, $25.80. Trifecta: 7-3-6, $27.20. Superfecta: 7-3-6-2, $14.11.

2 Minnesota Turf Championship. 11⁄16 miles on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $75,000.

2 • Jose Patio (H. Hrnndz) 10.60 5.80 4.20

6 • Devil Vision (Gallardo) 5.80 4.20

3 • Angel's Magic (Lindsay) 4.20

Time: 1:41.22. Exacta: 2-6, $32.80. Trifecta: 2-6-3, $89.95. Superfecta: 2-6-3-4, $48.73. Daily Double: 7-2, $38.00.

3 Minnesota Sprint Championship. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $75,000.

3 • Doctor Oscar (Quinonez) 3.00 2.20 2.10

1 • Xavey Dave (Gallardo) 3.00 2.40

5 • Bayou Benny (H. Hernandez) 4.60

Time: 1:09.66. Exacta: 3-1, $3.40. Trifecta: 3-1-5, $11.65. Superfecta: 3-1-5-2, $4.34. Daily Double: 2-3, $12.20.

4 Northern Lights Debutante. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year olds. Purse: $100,000.

1 • Xtreme Diva (Gallardo) 2.80 2.10 2.10

2 • A Primera Vista (Cedeno) 3.60 2.10

4 • Go Lee Ann Go (Santos) 2.10

Time: 1:10.89. Scratched: Pearl Button. Exacta: 1-2, $2.50. Trifecta: 1-2-4, $2.35. Pick 3: 2-3-1/5, $17.70. Pick 4: 7-2-3-1/5, $79.30. Daily Double: 3-1, $2.40.

5 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

6 • West Island (H. Hernandez) 6.00 3.40 2.80

8 • Color Me Legendary (Wade) 4.40 3.00

1 • Gabriel's Legend (Harr) 3.20

Time: 1:30.11. Exacta: 6-8, $10.60. Trifecta: 6-8-1, $18.05. Superfecta: 6-8-1-3, $8.14. Pick 3: 3-1/5-6, $8.80. Daily Double: 1-6, $6.40.

6 Minnesota Distaff Turf Championship. 11⁄16 miles on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $75,000.

3 • Midnight Current (H. Hernandez) 2.60 2.10 2.10

4 • Let's Skedaddle (Bridgmohan) 2.60 2.20

7 • Molly's Angel (Quinonez) 6.40

Time: 1:41.72. Exacta: 3-4, $2.90. Trifecta: 3-4-7, $11.05. Superfecta: 3-4-7-5, $6.73. Pick 3: 1/5-6-3, $9.50. Daily Double: 6-3, $5.00.

7 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

6 • Sunshine Fever (H. Hernandez) 11.00 6.00 3.80

8 • Burnt Match (Murray) 6.00 3.80

9 • Ana (Wade) 3.20

Time: 1:29.78. Scratched: Strabella. Exacta: 6-8, $29.30. Trifecta: 6-8-9, $64.05. Superfecta: 6-8-9-5, $91.72. Daily Double: 3-6, $6.80

8 Northern Lights Futurity. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year olds. Purse: $100,000.

9 • Frosty View (H. Hernandez) 6.80 4.00 3.00

1 • General Battle Axe (Quinonez) 8.60 6.20

2 • Jonny B Goney (Santos) 5.60

Time: 1:12.33. Scratched: Westdakota. Exacta: 9-1, $39.10. Trifecta: 9-1-2, $140.10. Superfecta: 9-1-2-5, $63.12. Pick 3: 3-6-9, $36.20. Pick 4: 6-3-6-9, $67.90. Daily Double: 6-9, $24.90.

9 Minnesota Distaff Sprint Championship. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $75,000.

6 • Charlie's Penny (Wade) 6.60 2.40 2.20

5 • Cupids Crush (Gallardo) 2.10 2.10

3 • It's Her Time (H. Hernandez) 2.80

Time: 1:10.84. Scratched: Clickbait. Exacta: 6-5, $6.00. Trifecta: 6-5-3, $9.35. Daily Double: 9-6, $16.70.

10 5 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year olds. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $16,000.

5 • Got Ghosted (I. Hernandez) 8.00 4.60 2.80

9 • Josh's Drama (Lindsay) 33.30 9.60

1 • Latin Force (Santos) 3.00

Time: 1:00.21. Scratched: Mo Mo Town. Exacta: 5-9, $156.30. Trifecta: 5-9-1, $399.50. Superfecta: 5-9-1-6, $245.22. Pick 3: 9-6-5, $50.00. Pick 4: 6-9-6-5, $204.40. Pick 5: 3-6-9-6-5, $415.45. Daily Double: 6-5, $17.70.

Total handle: $1,431,366. Live handle: $237,259. Jay Lietzau's results: Saturday: 6-10 (.600). Totals: 163-419 (.389). Lock of the day: 25-50 (.500).