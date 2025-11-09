Can I make a turn if there’s a bus-only lane? Here is when it’s legal.

You’ll find them on 7th Street in downtown Minneapolis and on segments of Chicago, Hennepin and Lyndale avenues south of downtown. They have been added to a good portion of Lake Street where Metro Transit’s B-Line operates, and on parts of Hennepin and 1st avenues in northeast where the new E rapid transit line will run starting in December. And they arrived in the east metro along much of the Gold Line, the rapid transit line running from downtown St. Paul to Woodbury.