The Gophers women's basketball team was in Iowa City Saturday to play a 16th-ranked Hawkeyes team coming off a victory over No. 10 Iowa State Wednesday.

The Hawkeyes have the nation's leading scorer in Caitlin Clark and one of the nation's best centers in Monika Czinano.

There are easier places to play your first Big Ten road game of the season.

With Clark (32) and Czinano (22) combining for 54 points and the Gophers struggling with their shot and their transition defense, Iowa (8-3 overall, 2-0 in the Big Ten) rolled to an 87-64 victory.

It was not for a lack of grit on the part of the young Gophers (5-5, 1-1):

They rallied from eight down in the first to within one late in the quarter.

Down 17 early in the second, they fought back to within 10.

Down 12 at the half, the Gophers were outscored 9-0 to start the third quarter, falling behind by 21, only to rally to within 12 entering the fourth.

But, paying dearly for every turnover, and struggling to contain a veteran Iowa attack that shot 45.8%, the Gophers found themselves out of contention after being outscored 9-1 to start the fourth quarter.

Clark had another big game, getting nine assists and 10 rebounds, coming up just short of her eighth career triple-double. It would have been her second straight against Minnesota.

Czinano made 11 of 17 shots while scoring her 22 points. McKenna Warnock (12) was also in double figures for the Hawkeyes. Iowa had a 26-5 edge on the fast break, and was able to score 26 points off of 17 Gophers turnovers.

Iowa played much of the second half without Kate Martin, who sustained a leg injury.

Mara Braun led the Gophers with 14 points, but she failed to score in the second half. She and Amaya Battle (11) were the only Gophers in double figures. The Gophers shot 30.3% overall.

With the Gophers starting the game going 0-for-4 with two turnovers, Iowa raced to an 8-0 lead. But Katie Borowicz's drive for a basket started a 9-2 run that pulled the Gophers within a point on Braun's fast-break basket.

Even with starting center Rose Micheaux on the bench after picking up two fouls in the first minute, the Gophers hung with the Hawkeyes for much of the quarter.

Down six, they rallied to within two on two free throws by Maggie Czinano with 1½ minutes left. But the Gophers didn't score again in the first, and Iowa got two baskets by Monika Czinano in the closing seconds to put Iowa up 24-18 entering the second.

Then the Hawkeyes opened the second quarter on a 19-8 run in which Clark scored nine points to go up 17. Braun hit two threes and Heyer had one as the Gophers drew within 10 late.

But that's as close as they got.

