La Velle's 3-2 Pitch: Three observations and two predictions on Sundays.

He's had two multi-home run games, a five-RBI game and one walkoff home run.

He's also missed games because he got hurt, which resulted in him being the designated hitter in a few games.

This is how Byron Buxton rolls. He's breathtaking in terms of the damage he does at the plate as well as the damage he suffers through injuries. If he can play 140 games — something he's done once in seven seasons — he will be the star attraction for most of this summer at Target Field. But it's fair to ask: will he ever get to 140 games again?

Buxton entered the final series of April batting .289 with six home runs and 11 RBI (he went 0-for-3 Friday night as the designated hitter and did not play on Saturday). He's already generated 1.0 WAR. This is the second consecutive April he has destroyed opposing pitchers.

He also generated a scare on April 15 when he injured his right knee while sliding into second base. He missed five games when initial fears were worse. Oh, if uniforms were made of rubber.

Buxton's walk-off bomb in his third game back from that injury on Sunday caused his manager, Rocco Baldelli, to tell reporters afterward: "Right now, there's no better player in the world than him. I think he's absolutely the best player in the world."

In a league with Mike Trout, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr. and the red-hot Manny Machado, can that really be true?

Yes — when he's healthy. Here's why:

He's become a five-tool player, with his ability to hit for average improving in recent years. He's willing to shoot the ball to the opposite field. He can hit good pitching and pulverize mistakes.

He has the power to hit 35-plus home runs.

He has a powerful arm in center field and is a former Platinum Glove winner.

He's one of the fastest players in the game, and he tried to get faster last offseason by working with his old track coach.

That is all-around excellence. I think of Eric Davis, the 1980s-90s stud, when I watch Buxton peaking. The former Reds star once hit 37 home runs while stealing 50 bases. Buxton will likely not steal that many bags in a season because he doesn't walk a lot and every time he touches the ball it's at least a double. So far, 10 of his 13 hits have been for extra bases. He doesn't reach first base enough to steal.

Davis posted five seasons of at least .900 OPS and more than 125 games. Buxton has yet to produce a season like that; 2017 remains his lone season of more than 100 games (140 that year) and that came with a .728 OPS. But Buxton is still only 28 and has the ability to match Davis, if he can keep his body together.

"Best player in the world" competition comes primarily from Trout, who has done it year in and year out for the Angels, aside from an injury-marred summer last season.

Trout and Buxton also have this in common: they have appeared in just three postseason games. Hopefully, the pair can stay healthy, and their teams don't waste the best years of their careers.

Draft night fun

The first round of the NFL draft on Thursday was expected to provide quality entertainment. Boy, did it deliver. There were nine deals made as teams moved up and down in search of players to fit their needs.

But the biggest surprises were trades involving established star wide receivers.

The Titans, unable to sign A.J. Brown to a long-term deal, traded him to the Eagles for two picks, one of which was used to reset the position with Arkansas' Treylon Burks. Then Arizona sent No. 23 to Baltimore for Marquise Brown, reuniting him with former Oklahoma teammate Kyler Murray.

That deal should excite Gophers fans, because Rashod Bateman is set to get a lot more attention in the Ravens passing game.

Low-scoring baseball

Scoring is down across Major League Baseball, and folks are struggling to explain why.

"I've been thinking about a handful of things, but I can't explain them," Baldelli said. "So it's hard to talk about something if you really don't feel confident in getting into the details."

As of Thursday, teams were averaging 4.04 runs a game, which would be the fewest since 4.0 in 1981. Teams averaged 4.25 runs a game in April last season before finishing at 4.53.

Here's my opinion: The shortened spring training, because of the lockout, didn't allow hitters enough time to be ready by Opening Day. Thanks, Rob Manfred.

"All the more reason for the defense to matter even more," Baldelli said, "And finding ways to limit your opponents from scoring even more. Because if you push some runs across right now, you get a chance to win the game."

... AND TWO PREDICTIONS ...

Twins winning more

After the pitching staff exceeded expectations in April, the Twins now face several favorable matchups during the second month of the season. Look for them to go 17-12 in May.

All tied up

The Loons and LAFC have drawn their last three meetings. It will extend to four on Sunday as Luis Amarilla scores for the Loons and Cristian Arango scores for LAFC in a 1-1 tie.