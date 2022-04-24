After the Twins fell behind after the very first pitch Sunday, it took them awhile to recover. But they did, courtesy of Byron Buxton.

After striking out in his first three at-bats, Buxton belted homers in his next two. His first, a two-run homer in the seventh, tied the score, and his second — a three-run, 469-foot bomb in the bottom of the tenth — gave the Twins a 6-4 victory and first series sweep of the season at Target Field in front of an announced crowd of 16,197. The Twins improve to 8-8 with their fourth consecutive victory, while Chicago falls to 6-9.

To start extra innings, Yasmani Grandal scored Danny Mendick — who started the 10th on second base — with his base-hit RBI to right field off Twins reliever Joe Smith and the White Sox took a 4-3 lead.

The Twins quickly answered. With Nick Gordon starting on second in the bottom of the 10th, Jose Godoy walked with one out. After both runners moved up on a wild pitch by White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, Buxton unloaded with the longest walk-off HR tracked by Statcast (since 2015).

After busting out with nine runs in Saturday's win, the Twins struggled at the plate. They loaded the bases three times in but scored only one run on Gio Urshela's sacrifice fly in the third. Chicago starter Lucas Giolito went four innings with four hits, three walks and nine strikeouts and left with a 2-1 lead.

Tim Anderson smacked a leadoff homer to the bullpen on Twins starter Chris Archer's first toss. Archer allowed another run in the third inning after loading the bases. Andrew Vaughn drove in one score and looked to have two, if not for Trevor Larnach's left-field toss to Jose Godoy at the plate for a tag-out.

In his third start, Archer lasted only three innings, giving up three hits and three walks with two strikeouts. Josh Winder entered the game as the long reliever and pitched three scoreless inning before giving up a leadoff homer to Mendick in the seventh.