Reckless campfires blamed for Boundary Waters blaze on Saganaga Lake

The quarter-acre fire was contained Thursday; the Forest Service says campers set multiple fires outside the designated fire grate.

By Bob Timmons

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 27, 2024 at 9:56PM
A boy fishes on Saganaga Lake in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area
Saganaga Lake

Campers who started multiple fires outside the fire grate at a site in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness are to blame for a small wildfire detected Wednesday, a Superior National Forest spokesperson said Friday.

A wildfire of a quarter-acre on Horseshoe Island on Saganaga Lake was contained Thursday. Crews continue to monitor the fire.

U.S. Forest Service personnel, including fire and law enforcement, responded to the blaze Wednesday.

“There were parties cited with multiple campfires outside the designated fire grate, no permit for the Boundary Waters, and multiple other infractions,” spokesperson Joy Liptak VanDrie told the Minnesota Star Tribune. No other details were available, she said.

Another wildfire, on Wood Lake, was 50% contained. That 27-acre fire northeast of Ely was discovered Sept. 10. Human activity also is suspected, the Forest Service said. Wood Lake entry point No. 26 and Hula, Good and Indiana lakes will reopen to recreation Saturday.

Bob Timmons

Outdoors reporter

Bob Timmons covers news across Minnesota's outdoors, from natural resources to recreation to wildlife.

