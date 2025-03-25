Review: Burton Cummings rocks baby boomers with Guess Who hits and that mustache

Like David Crosby and Tom Selleck, rock singer Burton Cummings of the Guess Who is a noted mustache.
The Guess Who? you ask.
The Winnipeg rock band was the first Canadian group to have a No. 1 hit song in the United States, with “American Woman” in 1970. The Guess Who had a run of seven Top 10 singles in the States from ’68 to ’75. They were Canada’s biggest band until Rush came along, and they remain a staple on oldies radio stations.
Celebrating his 60th Anniversary Hits Tour, Guess Who frontman Cummings showed up with that mustache Monday night at the Medina Entertainment Center. He treated a full house of 2,000 baby boomers to an evening of heartwarming hits from the 8-track and cassette era, as he called it.
Engaging and gracious Cummings, 77, had plenty of corny jokes and the right spirit with the right nostalgic, sing-along repertoire. While he sang with commitment and animated eyebrows, his voice is thinner and not as rich as in his heyday, when he had one of most splendid and underappreciated voices in rock ‘n’ roll. In his Guess Who days, he could deliver ballads with heartfelt lows and operatic highs as well as rock out like a full-tilt screamer.
Monday’s 95-minute set was filled with Guess Who classics, an obscure J.J. Cale tune and one selection from last fall’s commendable “A Few Good Moments,” Cummings’ first album of new material in 16 years. He surprisingly didn’t offer “Stand Tall,” his adult-contemporary solo smash from 1976. As for the new number, “Blackjack Fever” was a lumbering rocker featuring Cummings’ piano pounding punctuated with showy glissandos.
That tune underscored what the amiable Cummings shared about his life story: that his mom made him take piano lessons as a child but he went to school on early rockers Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis and Fats Domino.
Cummings talked about life in Winnipeg, dreaming of becoming a hockey player and making trips to the “big city” of Minneapolis as a kid. He was particularly struck by the Foshay Tower, then the city’s tallest skyscraper. “Is it Foe-shay or Fawsh-eh?” he asked the Medina audience.