Review: Burton Cummings rocks baby boomers with Guess Who hits and that mustache

Engaging and gracious Cummings, 77, had plenty of corny jokes and the right spirit with the right nostalgic, sing-along repertoire. While he sang with commitment and animated eyebrows, his voice is thinner and not as rich as in his heyday, when he had one of most splendid and underappreciated voices in rock ‘n’ roll. In his Guess Who days, he could deliver ballads with heartfelt lows and operatic highs as well as rock out like a full-tilt screamer.