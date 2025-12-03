Plan for pickleball on old Burnsville dump advances over mayor’s opposition

A controversial plan to build a Topgolf-style driving range and pickleball courts on an old Burnsville dump is moving ahead despite strident opposition from the south metro suburb’s longtime mayor.
Mayor Elizabeth Kautz voted at a Nov. 25 meeting to deny several permits necessary for “Big Hits at the Gateway,” a sports complex that could reshape a pair of inactive landfills off Interstate 35W. But enough City Council members pledged their support for the project to advance, handing the landfill’s owner a key victory in his decadeslong attempt to develop the site.
Michael McGowan, the second-generation owner of the Freeway Landfill and Freeway Dump, still faces formidable headwinds, including a lawsuit from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) over concerns that the driving range could contaminate drinking water.
The saga reveals the challenges of building on contaminated sites in suburbs with scant vacant land. And as concerns about drinking water hazards rise across Minnesota — from the presence of “forever chemicals” to manganese — some developers now find themselves sparring with officials and residents over plans to seed cities with amenities.
“I have said from the beginning that the water is important,” Kautz said at the meeting. “This development, if we don’t do it right, will endanger the public health and general welfare of the community through its threat to our water supply.”
A long history
The city vote is the latest chapter in a long debate about how to address pollution at the landfills. State environmental officials and the McGowan family and its consultants have advanced two competing theories about the project’s risk to drinking water.
Scientists with the MPCA predict that when a nearby quarry one day stops pumping water that sustains its mining activities, the water table will rise and soak the dumps. That will unleash a slew of contaminants — “forever chemicals,” benzene and vinyl chloride, among others — into Savage and Burnsville drinking water and the nearby Minnesota River.
McGowan previously told the Minnesota Star Tribune that constructing “Big Hits at the Gateway” will sufficiently remediate the site, with workers placing some materials they excavate in a lined area beneath the driving range’s layer of artificial turf.