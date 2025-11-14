State sues landowner who wants to turn inactive Burnsville dumps into sports complex

A long-standing dispute between a statewide environmental agency and a landowner seeking to turn a pair of inactive Burnsville dumps into a Topgolf-style driving range is heating up.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) filed suit in late October against Michael B. McGowan and several of his companies, alleging the owner of the Freeway Landfill and Freeway Dump has failed to properly remediate the land — jeopardizing drinking water in Burnsville and Savage if he proceeds with the project without following MPCA guidance.
Sara G. McGrane, an attorney representing the defendants, said the complaint fails to mention the “numerous” attempts the McGowan family has made to reach a solution for remediating the site with the MPCA. McGowan has strenuously denied the agency’s concerns in a prior interview with the Minnesota Star Tribune, contending his plan for construction will line the site and prevent chemicals from reaching drinking water.
But the legal complaint, filed in Dakota County District Court, throws a wrench in his ambitions to bring an 100-bay driving range, pickleball courts and a conference center to a plot of land beside Interstate 35W. “Big Hits at the Gateway” can’t move ahead without approval from the MPCA.
The legal battle is another chapter in the McGowan family’s decades-long attempt to push back against the agency’s requests to clean up the land in a way it sees fit. At stake are two competing versions of science: one that sees the family’s ambitions as a grave danger to drinking water, and another that argues the agency has vastly overstated the project’s risks.
The Burnsville Planning Commission in late October expressed its support for an application for the project, and the City Council will weigh in Nov. 25. But as the legal and governmental processes unfold, some residents have started sounding alarms about the risk Big Hits could pose to an essential resource.
“This is our city water that we’re talking about here,” resident David Young said at a recent meeting. “What will future generations think about us if we pollute their water?”
Fight over science
Rep. Jessica Hanson, a DFLer who represents parts of Burnsville and Savage, said she’s siding with the environmental agency in what she called a “big fight” over “whose science is right.”