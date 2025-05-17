Burcum: ‘Why would we make it harder to get help’ for addiction?

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
For more than a half century, Project Turnabout has helped those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction in southwest Minnesota. In recent years, the Granite Falls-based provider has been on the front lines in the fight against a public health scourge: overdose deaths from opioid prescription painkillers.
Remarkable strides have been made recently with drug overdose deaths dropping nationally and in Minnesota. Unfortunately, Project Turnabout’s CEO and executive director Marti Paulson is now sounding an alarm about a threat to this progress: historic cuts to the Medicaid program that Congress is considering.
Medicaid is a public program covering low-income people. It is the nation’s largest payer of behavioral health services and substance use disorder treatment. At Project Turnabout, Paulson estimates that only 1 out of 5 clients could access treatment without public program assistance.
Without this help, “the amount of use is going to skyrocket and we will see overdose deaths rise up again,” Paulson said. “Even though we’ve seen a reduction in the amount of overdose deaths, we have not seen a reduction in the need for treatment at all.”
The noble work done by Project Turnabout and other specialists has played a critical role in the fight against substance use disorder. But to Paulson’s point, the work is far from over.