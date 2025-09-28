This Week In Nature

Bumblebee mating season: Queens have left the colony in search of mates

Look for those big females in Minnesota gardens gathering nectar and males this time of year.

Special to the Minnesota Star Tribune
September 28, 2025 at 11:00AM
Common eastern bumblebees mating on showy goldenrod. It's the time of year when queen bees leave the colony in search of males and nectar. (Heather Holm/Heather Holm)

While studying the pollinator feeding frenzy this time of year, look closely and you might be lucky enough to spot a new bumblebee queen.

The new queens (also known as gynes) have emerged from the colony and can be distinguished by their much larger size and the brand-new appearance of their hairs and wings. If you watch their movements, they are also more methodical and focused as they search for nectar and a mate.

“They’re very approachable to photograph right now,” said Heather Holm, chair of the nonprofit Minnesota Native Bees and author of four bee and pollinator guides. “They’re more relaxed this time of year.”

By contrast, they’re much more skittish in the spring, when they’re on a mission to start a new colony. They will stay there through much of the season laying eggs.

This time of year, males have permanently left the bee colonies and are busy feeding on late-season flowers and native plants such as asters and goldenrod. Most importantly, they are looking to mate with a queen.

A bumble bee lands to collect pollen on a flower in a garden in Woodbury in September 2024. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Male bees may look lifeless on plants in the early morning when cold fronts like the one in early September roll through. Once the sun warms them up, they can keep feeding and looking to mate.

Males and the female worker bees who collected nectar for the colony all season will die as frost and winter arrive. The colony-founding queen, too, perishes. New queens, having mated and feasted on late-season flowers to build up stores of fat, will hibernate in a shallow burrow for the winter. They emerge in the spring, ready to lay eggs and nurture a new colony.

Among Minnesota’s native bumblebees, these are easy to find: the common eastern, brown-belted (sometimes mistaken for rusty patched) and black and gold bumblebees.

You can learn about them and more than 500 native bees on a statewide checklist compiled by the University of Minnesota and Department of Natural Resources in 2023, and learn more through the educational website beesmn.org, launched two months ago.

Lisa Meyers McClintick has freelanced for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2001 and volunteers as a Minnesota Master Naturalist.

Lisa Meyers McClintick

Special to the Minnesota Star Tribune

