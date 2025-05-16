Brown: Minnesota wildfires remind that danger smolders in these North Woods

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
What would you pack if you had an hour to evacuate your home? How about 30 minutes? Or maybe 15?
My wife and I found ourselves discussing these questions last week as wildfires claimed homes, cabins and barns within an hour’s drive of our family home in northern Minnesota.
Scrapbooks, of course. Computers. Oh, and we can’t forget the family recipe book.
We did not mention the beds we sleep in, the pictures of the kids hanging on the wall or the furniture we scrimped to buy. Facing wildfire, you can’t save everything, or even most things. You can only hope to save the lives of the people you love.
Though the distant fires were moving away from our house, the conditions that allowed the flames to grow were present in our backyard, too.
Whipping winds. Brown, crinkly underbrush. Dead fallen trees. Humidity so low that pots watered in the morning were bone dry by noontime.