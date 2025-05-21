Brown: How little fish and secret mushrooms can salve Minnesota’s culture wars

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
When I heard the tuba, I knew something was up.
You see all kinds of people walking along Duluth’s Canal Park during the busy months. And yet, the fuzzy-haired tuba player honking the original Super Mario Bros. theme in front of the Aerial Lift Bridge stood out.
Things would only get weirder from there.
A van pulled up and people in silver robes hopped out. They removed boxes from the back filled with giant costume fish heads and reflective decorations that glinted in the late afternoon sun. Someone popped on one of the heads and I realized what we had accidentally stumbled upon.
This was last year’s world-famous Magic Smelt Parade. Smelt are fish, if you didn’t know.
I had seen clips on local TV news, but never saw the parade in the flesh — or fins. In person, the event is a sensory explosion. The smelt queen rules over the proceedings, a massive silvery puppet with two human legs powering her fishlike motions. A band called the Brass Messengers plays while the Smelt Queen and various other costumed smelt walk, march and dance along the Lakewalk.