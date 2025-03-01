Brown: Child care is expensive, but no one is getting rich from it

That means if working parents want to pay their bills in an increasingly expensive world, they must pay for their own child care. And they’ll pay dearly. According to Child Care Aware of Minnesota, families pay anywhere from $152 per week to $388 per week, depending on the age of the child and type of facility, with higher rates in the Twin Cities metro area. That means up to $21,000 per year in Minnesota, one of the highest rates in the country. For these prices, parents might rightly assume that someone’s getting rich.