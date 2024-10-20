A 24-year-old Edina man died after crashing his motorcycle into a bridge abutment in Brooklyn Center Saturday night, according to the State Patrol.
Brooklyn Center crash is second Twin Cities motorcycle fatality of the weekend
October 20, 2024 at 2:38PM
The man was going north on Highway 252 shortly before midnight when he left the road and struck the abutment near Interstate 694, the State Patrol said in a crash report. The victim has not been identified.
On Friday, Gordon Wayne Zieman, 61, of New Brighton, died after his motorcycle hit a car whose driver was attempting to merge from the shoulder to Interstate 35W near downtown Minneapolis, according to the State Patrol.
