New Brighton motorcyclist dies in Minneapolis freeway crash

Authorities said the 61-year-old victim rear-ended a car merging onto Interstate 35W from the shoulder.

By Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 19, 2024 at 5:18PM

A New Brighton man died Friday night after his motorcycle hit a car attempting to merge onto Interstate 35W near downtown Minneapolis.

According to the State Patrol, Gordon Wayne Zieman, 61, struck a Toyota Camry in the northbound lanes of I-35W at around 10:20 p.m. Friday. Authorities said the Camry was trying to merge onto the freeway from the right shoulder when Zieman’s motorcycle lost control and rear-ended the car.

“The motorcycle was then projected towards the left shoulder and the Camry came to rest on the right shoulder, just west of Washington Avenue South,” according to a news release. The accident shut down traffic on 35W for some time.

The 20-year-old driver of the Camry was not injured. Authorities said no further information would be available Saturday.

Staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this story.

Kyeland Jackson

St. Paul police reporter

Kyeland Jackson is the St. Paul public safety reporter for the Star Tribune.

