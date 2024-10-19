A New Brighton man died Friday night after his motorcycle hit a car attempting to merge onto Interstate 35W near downtown Minneapolis.
New Brighton motorcyclist dies in Minneapolis freeway crash
Authorities said the 61-year-old victim rear-ended a car merging onto Interstate 35W from the shoulder.
According to the State Patrol, Gordon Wayne Zieman, 61, struck a Toyota Camry in the northbound lanes of I-35W at around 10:20 p.m. Friday. Authorities said the Camry was trying to merge onto the freeway from the right shoulder when Zieman’s motorcycle lost control and rear-ended the car.
“The motorcycle was then projected towards the left shoulder and the Camry came to rest on the right shoulder, just west of Washington Avenue South,” according to a news release. The accident shut down traffic on 35W for some time.
The 20-year-old driver of the Camry was not injured. Authorities said no further information would be available Saturday.
Staff writer Paul Walsh contributed to this story.
