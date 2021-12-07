Bright Health Group is raising $750 million, including a strategic investment by Cigna Ventures, the venture capital subsidiary of health insurance giant Cigna Corp.

Bloomington-based Bright Health announced the financing Monday evening in advance of the health insurance company's first investor conference as a public company Tuesday morning.

Mike Mikan, the chief executive at Bright Health, said Tuesday that as part of the new investment, his company's division that operates medical clinics likely would collaborate with the health services business at Connecticut-based Cigna.

"We expect the capital raise to close in early January next year," Mikan said during the investor conference. The company said the new financing will support continued growth.

In June, Bright Health raised $924 million in thelargest-ever initial public offeringby a Minnesota company, but the company's share price has dropped significantly in subsequent months. Shares dropped about 22% in early November when the company announced third quarter earnings that fell short of expectations due in part to a premium hit from risk adjustment scoring.

Founded by former executives at Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group, Bright Health sells health insurance coverage to individuals under age 65 and seniors buying Medicare Advantage health plans.

New Enterprise Associates (NEA), a venture capital firm based in Maryland that's currently the largest investor in Bright Health, also is a co-investor in the financing announced Monday.

Under the terms of the investment, Cigna and NEA will purchase $750 million of convertible perpetual preferred stock at a purchase price of $1,000 per share. The preferred stock carries a 5% dividend what will be convertible into shares of the company's common stock at an initial conversion price of approximately $4.55 per share, representing a 25% premium to the recent average trading price.

In November, Cathy Smith, the chief financial officer at Bright Health, told investors: "Although we have sufficient liquidity to meet our growth outlook and expected performance, we always planned to seek additional growth capital as our business requires."

Also on Tuesday, Bright Health Group re-affirmed 2021 revenue guidance of of $4.1 to $4.2 billion and offered the company's first outlook for next year. In 2022, Bright Health expects revenue to grow by about 50% to between $6.3 and $6.5 billion.

Bright's stock rose 13.5% Tuesday in pre-market trading.