Bright Health Group saw second quarter revenue triple over the same period last year in the Bloomington-based health insurer's first earnings report since its initial public offering of stock in June.

During the April-June period, Bright Health posted a loss of $43.7 million on $1.1 billion of revenue compared with a loss of $18 million on nearly $297 million of revenue during the second quarter of 2020.

Health insurance membership jumped from 207,000 people last year to nearly 663,000 people at the end of the second quarter. Bright Health Group also operates a division called NeueHealth, which operates a network of clinics.

Earlier this summer, Bright Health raised $924 million in the largest-ever initial public stock offering by a Minnesota company.

"We began our journey as a public company with strong second quarter results, demonstrating significant growth across both NeueHealth, our personalized care delivery business, and Bright HealthCare, our healthcare financing and distribution business," Mike Mikan, the president and chief executive of Bright Health Group, said in a news release.

The founders of Bright Health came from UnitedHealth Group, the Minnetonka-based company that runs the largest U.S. health insurer and also is a large operator of clinics, urgent care facilities and surgery centers.

The insurer got its start in 2015 selling policies to individuals before expanding into the Medicare market. Bright Health now plans for growth in the Medicaid market and by selling administrative services to employers.