A 12-year-old boy hit a tree while snowmobiling in southeastern Minnesota and died, officials said.

The crash occurred at about 1:05 p.m. Sunday near Theilman about 10 miles southwest of the city of Wabasha, the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office said.

The boy was operating the snowmobile on private property, went into the woods and struck a tree, the Sheriff's Office said. Emergency responders declared him dead at the scene.

Officials have yet to disclose the boy's identity.