Heading into Saturday's Festival of Champions, Bob Lothenbach already had set a pair of Canterbury Park records. His thoroughbreds had won 48 races at the Shakopee track, the most by any stable in a single summer, and broke the season earnings mark with $1.18 million in purses.

Lothenbach had one more thing on his to-do list. The Wayzata resident was hoping for a big night Saturday, and he got it, as his stable dominated Canterbury's annual day of racing for Minnesota-bred horses. Lothenbach's horses won five of 12 races on the festival card, including four of six thoroughbred stakes that offered purses of $100,000 each.

It's Bob's Business and Midnight Current remained undefeated, solidifying their status as two of the top horses in Shakopee this summer. It's Bob's Business ran away with the Northern Lights Futurity, sweeping from last to first for a 7 1/4-length victory. Midnight Current captured the Princess Elaine Distaff Turf in 1 minute, 41.28 seconds, fastest in the history of the 1 1/16th-mile race.

Midnight Current has won all four of her Canterbury starts this season, and It's Bob's Business is two-for-two. Lothenbach's other Festival champions were Love the Nest (Crocrock Sprint), Charlie's Penny (Bella Notte Distaff Sprint) and Loring Park ($36,000 turf allowance).

Lothenbach was vacationing in Mexico on Saturday, calling relatives at the track to keep up with the steady stream of victories. His older brother Frank spent much of the evening in the winner's circle, accepting trophies and posing for photos.

"It's been so fun this year, with the success we've had,'' said Frank Lothenbach, of Apple Valley. "You want to top it off on a high note.

"What [Canterbury] has to offer the Minnesota-breds, it's phenomenal. What a fun night.''

In recent years, Bob Lothenbach began breeding more horses in Minnesota, looking to take advantage of increased purses. Trainer Joel Berndt, who has overseen Lothenbach's stable for seven or eight years, said Lothenbach has more than 50 Minnesota-breds of various ages. He is breeding for quality as well, with a wealth of impressive pedigrees in his stable.

Before Saturday, Lothenbach had won two festival races, taking the Northern Lights in each of the past two years. This year, Berndt knew he was coming in with a very hot hand.

"Several years ago, [Lothenbach's] focus shifted to having more Minnesota-bred horses, and developing them for stakes races,'' Berndt said. "The program is just starting to come to fruition now. And there are a lot of nice young ones in the pipeline.''

Another of Saturday's champions, Stitzy — the gate-to-wire winner of the Blair's Cove Turf — was bred by Lothenbach. Lover Girl, an upset winner in the Northern Lights Debutante, was the only thoroughbred stakes winner that did not have a Lothenbach connection.