BEMIDJI – Football players treat bye weeks as a welcome respite from physical punishment, a time to rest, recover and rejuvenate.
Or, if you are Bill Ketola, you use the bye to take a soil sample that leads to the discovery of a new virus that could be used in treatments for tuberculosis.
Science doesn’t rest. Neither does Ketola.
Technically, that entire process took longer than one bye week, but the Bemidji State offensive lineman has a rather cool item to put on his résumé when he graduates in December — something that is likely to end up in scientific journals.
And since this was a novel virus, he got to name it. He gave it a Minnesota sports flair: “Jant” — short for Justin Jefferson and Anthony Edwards.
“I like understanding how things work and doing a deep dive,” said Ketola, a Mounds View High School product.
The person who coined the phrase “student-athlete” had Ketola’s college template in mind.
His cumulative grade-point average is above a 4.0 as a double major in biochemistry (with an emphasis in cellular and molecular biology) and Spanish. He plays tuba in the school’s concert band. He has started and played multiple offensive line positions for a team that has made the Division II playoffs every year of his career. He also works part-time at Home Depot. And he’s engaged to be married.