Gophers redshirt freshman Max McEnelly has burst onto the college wrestling scene this season, amassing an 18-0 record and ascending to the No. 4 national ranking at 184 pounds. The four-time state champion from Waconia owns victories over No. 5 Bennett Berge of South Dakota State, No. 7 Silas Allred of Nebraska and No. 8 Gabe Arnold of Iowa. McEnelly is seeded No. 2, and to win the title, he’ll likely have to go through Penn State’s top-ranked and top-seeded Carter Starocci, a four-time NCAA champion.